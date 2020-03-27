Data: Most Louisianans killed by coronavirus had underlying conditions

BATON ROUGE - New data released by the Louisiana Department of Health Friday shows that most of those killed by the coronavirus statewide had some form of pre-existing medical condition.

The department says 95 percent of the 83 people killed as of Thursday had underlying conditions. The most common among them was Diabetes, with 41 percent of the victims having the disorder. Another 31 percent had Chronic Kidney Disease.

State officials said Friday that 119 people had died from the virus. No additional health information on those confirmed dead since Thursday is available at this time.

You can see the full beakdown of known conditions among the victims below.