94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Danielle Ballard, former women's basketball star at LSU, killed in Memphis car crash

1 hour 3 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, July 13 2023 Jul 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 12:02 PM July 13, 2023 in News
Source: WREG
By: WBRZ Staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Danielle Ballard, a Central High grad and formerly a high-profile player at LSU, was struck and killed by a car in Tennessee Thursday morning. 

WREG reports that Ballard, 29, was struck around 1:30 a.m. while standing along a highway in Memphis. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately known. 

Trending News

Ballard played basketball at Central High, where she graduated in 2012 before joining the Tigers. She earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team and Defensive Team honors during her run with LSU.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days