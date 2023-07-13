94°
Latest Weather Blog
Danielle Ballard, former women's basketball star at LSU, killed in Memphis car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Danielle Ballard, a Central High grad and formerly a high-profile player at LSU, was struck and killed by a car in Tennessee Thursday morning.
WREG reports that Ballard, 29, was struck around 1:30 a.m. while standing along a highway in Memphis. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately known.
Trending News
Ballard played basketball at Central High, where she graduated in 2012 before joining the Tigers. She earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team and Defensive Team honors during her run with LSU.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for suspect linked to rental scam exposed by 2 On...
-
Community gathers to remember 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Tangipahoa...
-
'We're f*****': Candid recording captures EBR school board member venting over rushed...
-
'We were very surprised:' Baton Rouge Police Union reacts to BRPD chief...
-
BRPD Chief Murphy Paul announces resignation, should have replacement by November