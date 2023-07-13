Danielle Ballard, former women's basketball star at LSU, killed in Memphis car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Danielle Ballard, a Central High grad and formerly a high-profile player at LSU, was struck and killed by a car in Tennessee Thursday morning.

WREG reports that Ballard, 29, was struck around 1:30 a.m. while standing along a highway in Memphis. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck were not immediately known.

Ballard played basketball at Central High, where she graduated in 2012 before joining the Tigers. She earned All-Southeastern Conference First Team and Defensive Team honors during her run with LSU.