Damage survey confirms two tornadoes from weekend storms in the area

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed two tornadoes in Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes from storms early Sunday. Officials say that the full damage survey report will not be available until Tuesday. Here's what has been released so far:

Whitehall, LA: EF-0 Tornado

Tornado damage was surveyed on Bear Island Road south of Highway 22. The preliminary rating is an EF-0 with peak winds estimated at around 75 mph. The damage was mostly tree-related; however, one house did sustain minor roof damage along with a large metal canopy thrown about 25 to 40 yards. The tornado likely began in marshy areas before crossing Bear Island Road and continuing northeast back into the marsh.

Robert, LA: EF-1 Tornado

This tornado was rated an EF-1 with peak winds estimated at 95 mph. Damage was first noted on River Road and Arbuthnott Drive, but the most significant was seen along Dummyline Road, where multiple large trees were snapped. The tornado continued north, crossing the Tangipahoa River thereafter. Most of the path was unsurveyable, and high-resolution satellite imagery will be used in the coming days to see how much tree damage occurred. Additional damage was surveyed on the Camp Living Waters grounds, where one tent was destroyed and 25-30 trees were taken down.

It is also worth noting that an EF-0 tornado was also confirmed from late Saturday in Sulphur, LA — stemming from the same storm system.

