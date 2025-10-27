Latest Weather Blog
Damage survey confirms two tornadoes from weekend storms in the area
A National Weather Service survey team confirmed two tornadoes in Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes from storms early Sunday. Officials say that the full damage survey report will not be available until Tuesday. Here's what has been released so far:
Whitehall, LA: EF-0 Tornado
Tornado damage was surveyed on Bear Island Road south of Highway 22. The preliminary rating is an EF-0 with peak winds estimated at around 75 mph. The damage was mostly tree-related; however, one house did sustain minor roof damage along with a large metal canopy thrown about 25 to 40 yards. The tornado likely began in marshy areas before crossing Bear Island Road and continuing northeast back into the marsh.
Robert, LA: EF-1 Tornado
This tornado was rated an EF-1 with peak winds estimated at 95 mph. Damage was first noted on River Road and Arbuthnott Drive, but the most significant was seen along Dummyline Road, where multiple large trees were snapped. The tornado continued north, crossing the Tangipahoa River thereafter. Most of the path was unsurveyable, and high-resolution satellite imagery will be used in the coming days to see how much tree damage occurred. Additional damage was surveyed on the Camp Living Waters grounds, where one tent was destroyed and 25-30 trees were taken down.
It is also worth noting that an EF-0 tornado was also confirmed from late Saturday in Sulphur, LA — stemming from the same storm system.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers try to fund SNAP benefits into November
-
17-year BREC employee claims she was fired for refusing to violate policy
-
Mass mobilization takes place at the capitol for maintaining the current congressional...
-
DOTD speaks on LA 415 update
-
LSU will face Alabama under the lights in Tuscaloosa on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future