Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says

Thursday, November 06 2025
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, a former Western Michigan standout in his second NFL season, has died. He was 24.

The Cowboys said Kneeland died overnight. There were no other details on his death, and agent Jonathan Perzley asked for privacy.

Kneeland died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night.

He was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.

Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven of the nine games this year.

