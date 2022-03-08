Current and former State Police employees to testify before lawmakers tied to Ronald Greene cover-up

BATON ROUGE- A group of bipartisan lawmakers gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol Tuesday with one goal in mind—to seek the truth tied to the death of Ronald Greene.

Greene died in May 2019 after a high-speed chase in the Monroe area. Body camera footage showed he was brutally beaten, and the videos were released more than a year and a half after his death.

When Greene was pulled from his vehicle he was alive and apologizing to law enforcement. Immediately after his death is when the lies and cover-up began. Greene's family was told he died in a crash, and lies were reinforced in emails about the supposed lack of body camera footage.

Last month, the WBRZ Investigative Unit published text messages showing an extraordinary level of communication between the governor's office and state and federal prosecutors. Committee members are keenly interested in that communication and rattled off a list of documentation they would like to review.

"I'm not out to ruin anyone's career or hurt one particular person, but I want to get to the truth," Committee Chairman Tanner Magee said. "We can all agree that what happened to Mr. Greene is something we should try to prevent as a society."

State Representative Debbie Villio said she would like to hear directly from and get all records of communication from the following individuals: Kevin Reeves, Doug Cain, Mike Noel, Adam White, JD Oliphant, Bob Brown, Wayne Vidrine, Jason Turner, John Peters, Chavez Cammon.

Her request also included members within the governor's staff.

"Including all communication to the governor and or representatives of the governor to include the governor's staff and campaign staff," Villio said.

"I would like to add Faye Morrison and Nick Manale," State Representative Edmond Jordan said.

"Mike Edmonson and Colonel Reeves," Denise Marcelle said. "The officers that were there on scene, what positions they were in and what positions they are currently in and who made those promotions."

Perhaps State Police's biggest problem is former trooper Carl Cavalier. Cavalier is a whistleblower who was fired from the agency after giving on-camera interviews about the Greene case. Appearing before the committee Tuesday, Cavalier said, "In reference to evidence.com, the audit trail, and a person to add to your list is Lt. John Clary."

The next meeting is scheduled for March 15 at 11 a.m. Secretary of the Department of Public Safety Jimmy Leblanc is expected to be the first witness called to testify, followed by current and former State Police employees.

There have been no arrests tied to Greene's death.