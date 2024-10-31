76°
Curfew and voluntary evacuation issued for Tangipahoa Parish

8 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 11 2016 Mar 11, 2016 March 11, 2016 2:15 PM March 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish leaders have issued a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday morning due to the severe weather.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the curfew is designed to give emergency responders the resources they need to do their job overnight.

Miller is also requesting for voluntary evacuation for residents along the Tangipahoa  River.

“We encourage those who live along the river and who can safely evacuate to higher ground, please do so now,” Miller said.

Sandbags continue to be distributed at the parish barn on Pleasant Ridge Road in Hammond and at the parish maintenance shop in Roseland. Bags will also be available until 3 p.m. at the Drainage District#1 shop on Hwy 51 south of Tickfaw. Sandbags will be distributed with a limit of 15 bags per resident and 25 per business.

