Crumbl Cookies opening location in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - A new cookie spot is coming to Juban Crossing.

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that Crumbl Cookies will be making their way to Denham Springs off Interstate 12 near Juban Road.

Franchisee Colton Jorgenson told The Advocate another spot in Gonzalez in Heritage Crossing is in the works.