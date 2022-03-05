Crowds pile onto overpasses in support of truckers protesting COVID

BATON ROUGE - A massive crowd draped American flags over the ledge of a Baton Rouge overpass Saturday morning in support of truckers.

The 'Freedom Convoy,' a group of truckers driving through the United States protesting COVID-19 mitigation measures, passed through south Louisiana.

Groups were also seen flying American flags on overpasses in Denham Springs and Covington.