Crowds pile onto overpasses in support of truckers protesting COVID
BATON ROUGE - A massive crowd draped American flags over the ledge of a Baton Rouge overpass Saturday morning in support of truckers.
The 'Freedom Convoy,' a group of truckers driving through the United States protesting COVID-19 mitigation measures, passed through south Louisiana.
Groups were also seen flying American flags on overpasses in Denham Springs and Covington.
