Crime Stoppers looking for person who stole pressure washer from Tickfaw carport

1 hour 42 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 1:58 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish is looking for a person who stole a pressure washer from a house in Tickfaw.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect stole the equipment from a carport at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 985-662-5557.

