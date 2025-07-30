Crime Stoppers looking for person who stole pressure washer from Tickfaw carport

TICKFAW — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish is looking for a person who stole a pressure washer from a house in Tickfaw.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect stole the equipment from a carport at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 985-662-5557.