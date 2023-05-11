Crime fighters mingle with kids in effort to build relationships

BATON ROUGE - The special unit assigned to work the streets of Baton Rouge and deter crime met with kids Friday in an effort to build lasting relationships early.

BRAVE officers held a summer block party at Gus Young Park where kids interacted with police. Organizers said a positive interaction between youth and law enforcement is important.

"They don't need to just see us when we are working, it's better when we are out here in this atmosphere," BRAVE officer Robert McGarner said.

"It's getting these kids to see there is a different way to go about things."

"We're trying to be proactive in reducing crime in the area and we just want to bring something fun to the youth in the community," said Aishala Burgess with the DA's office.

BRAVE plans to hold similar events each week of the summer.