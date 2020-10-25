Crews work house fire near Jefferson Highway

ST. GEORGE - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged the back of a home Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. the St. George Fire Department responded to the 16000 block of Crepemyrtle Drive located near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Antioch Road in regards to a house fire.

When fire crews arrived they found flames in the wall of a storage room at the back of the residence.

Crews were able to put out the fire in 15 minutes.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown as of now.

No injuries were reported and the damages are minor.