Crews still searching for flight reported missing on Thursday in Alaska

Crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search and rescue operations after a Bering Air caravan with 10 people aboard reportedly went missing, according to local authorities.

Alaska State Troopers were contacted around 4 p.m. local time that the flight, which was traveling from Unalakleet to Nome, was overdue to land and had gone missing, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

There were nine passengers and a pilot onboard.

"The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost," the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region said on X.

The National Guard C-130 reported they found nothing found so far. The Airforce also sent a C-130 resumed the search and also have reported no visuals, and have one hour of flight search time remaining, according to an update early Friday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the reports and is monitoring situation, ABC News has learned.