Crews set to draw down False River

NEW ROADS - False River is the jewel of Pointe Coupee Parish. But some say the fish aren't biting like they used to.

New Roads native Derick Fountian has been fishing this lake all of his life.

"It used to be an awesome fishery, but over the years it's went down," Fountian said.

Fountian says the fishing improved the last time the water level was drawn down.

"It was pretty hard fishing before the draw down, but I see a big difference. We're catching a lot more fish," Fountian said.

Beginning on Tuesday, another draw down will take place on False River. It will be the third in five years.

State Representative Major Thibaut says drawing down the water level is one the most efficient ways of restoring the waterway.

"Vegetation has a chance to grow, the water receives more oxygen and it allows our water quality to improve," Thibaut said.

But not everyone is in favor of the draw down, even though may understand the environmental benefits of lowering the water level in the lake.

Mark Wilson enjoys boating on the lake, especially during the winter months when the draw down is taking place.

"What happens when it's drawn down, I can't get my boat out, so we don't have to enjoy the river like it's meant for us to be," Wilson said.

Once the drawn down begins, it will take four months for five and a half feet of water to be released from the lake.