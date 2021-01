Crews respond to fire at apartment complex along Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fire reported at an apartment complex in East Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Chateaux Dijon apartments along Essen Lane near I-10 shortly after 1 o'clock. Investigators said an electrical fire damaged one apartment and a second apart below the first sustained water damage.

No injuries were reported.