Crews respond to house fire in Broadmoor neighborhood late Thursday night

Thursday, June 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Local fire departments responded to a reported house fire Thursday night.

Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on the scene on South Riveroaks Drive. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

