Crews replace concrete on damaged portion of I-55 weeks after deadly pileup

MANCHAC - Workers took the latest steps in repairing the I-55 bridge on Wednesday following a major chain reaction crash that left seven people dead.

The Department of Transportation and Development shared photos of the progress, showing crews pouring concrete in a damaged southbound lane on the interstate.

Crews are pouring concrete in the left lane going southbound. Motorists should expect to see repair work on the north and southbound decks in the coming weeks.



As of Wednesday, the southbound side of the interstate was partially open to traffic, while the northbound side remains shut down. Last week, the department said I-55 could stay closed for weeks as repair work continues on the interstate.