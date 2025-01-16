Crews fight house fire early Thursday morning; five people displaced

BATON ROUGE - Crews worked a house fire off of a Baton Rouge highway early Thursday morning.

The fire happened off Kaufman Road near Scenic Highway. Firefighters said the blaze was under control and there were no injuries reported.

Officials said there were two adults and three children living in the home who all evacuated safely. Unfortunately, there was also a dog living in the home who did not make it.

There was no word on the cause of the fire. Investigators were on scene Thursday morning.