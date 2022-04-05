Crews doing maintenance work knock out power at Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Something went awry during maintenance work on infrastructure at Southern University Tuesday, forcing campus to close early for the day.

An unplanned power outage occurred while crews were doing scheduled work, the university told WBRZ. Earlier, it sent a message to students that "due to scheduled maintenance, a power outage has occurred" and the university was closing for the day.

"Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, April 6 (2022)," the university wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson only told WBRZ the power outage was unplanned but was tied to scheduled work but would not elaborate.

Entergy reported no power outages around the university, but did show an outage at Southern's campus.