Crews battling fire at Nottoway Plantation

WHITE CASTLE - Fire crews are battling large flames coming from Nottoway Plantation on Thursday afternoon.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle told WBRZ that first responders received calls about the fire around 2:09 p.m. Within eight minutes, firefighters were at the historic home and the south side of the building was engulfed in flames. Approximately 40 firefighters from White Castle, Bayou Goula, Baton Rouge, Plaquemine and Donaldsonville are at the scene.

Daigle said firefighters had to work their way to the third-floor attic of the building and start making sure all the fires are out before investigating what sparked the blaze.

Daigle said the fire was discovered by Nottoway employees.

"Some staff members stated they had gone into the museum on the second floor and there was smoke," he said. "They exited the museum. At the time they returned, the whole room was in flames."

The parish president said the way that the building was constructed could have reduced overall damage.

"The good thing is that the home was built in different phases. The south wing is different from the center of the home, which may allow a lot of preservation in the center part of Nottoway."

He said that the new owners, Mr. Dan and his wife, have already said that they will have contractors out to the building as soon as they can to preserve the part of history.

No injuries were reported.