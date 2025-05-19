89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crescent Elementary School students return to class after building evacuation

Monday, May 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - Students and staff of Crescent Elementary School had to evacuate the building after smoke filled the cafeteria Monday. 

A spokesperson for Iberville Parish Schools said the smoke was caused by an air conditioning compressor malfunction and was contained to the cafeteria. 

The school evacuated and returned to normal operations after the fire department cleared the building. 

