Crawfish Tracker: Temperatures up, prices down

BATON ROUGE - Well, we've seemingly escaped those chilly, sub-60 degree days for good, and it looks like we're getting away from the high crawfish prices as well.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the post-Easter dip continued this week with more restaurants falling below the $4 mark for boiled crawfish by the pound. The average price for boiled is sitting at $4.14 per pound, with live at about $2.68 per pound.

While we still haven't dipped as low as we did last spring, we're definitely looking at the cheapest prices of the season so far.

You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index