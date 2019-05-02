83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Temperatures up, prices down

2 hours 51 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 4:53 PM May 02, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Well, we've seemingly escaped those chilly, sub-60 degree days for good, and it looks like we're getting away from the high crawfish prices as well.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the post-Easter dip continued this week with more restaurants falling below the $4 mark for boiled crawfish by the pound. The average price for boiled is sitting at $4.14 per pound, with live at about $2.68 per pound.

While we still haven't dipped as low as we did last spring, we're definitely looking at the cheapest prices of the season so far.

You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days