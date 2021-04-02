Crawfish Tracker: Prices up for Easter weekend

BATON ROUGE - Those Easter Sunday crawfish boils are gonna cost you a bit extra compared to last year.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish is around $5.10 per pound based on prices at most of the go-to spots in the capital area. You'll be paying about $3.84 on average for a pound of live crawfish.

The low for boiled crawfish this week is $4.29, and live will go for as low as $3.50 at restaurants polled for the price index.

It's a massive shake-up from 2020's Easter holiday market, when boiled crawfish cost $3.64 per pound on average.

