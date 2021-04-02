60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Prices up for Easter weekend

3 hours 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, April 02 2021 Apr 2, 2021 April 02, 2021 10:38 AM April 02, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Those Easter Sunday crawfish boils are gonna cost you a bit extra compared to last year.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish is around $5.10 per pound based on prices at most of the go-to spots in the capital area. You'll be paying about $3.84 on average for a pound of live crawfish. 

The low for boiled crawfish this week is $4.29, and live will go for as low as $3.50 at restaurants polled for the price index.

It's a massive shake-up from 2020's Easter holiday market, when boiled crawfish cost $3.64 per pound on average. 

You can view the full Crawfish Price Index here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days