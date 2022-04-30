83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Prices taking another dive

17 hours 9 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 6:57 PM April 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE  - The capital area crawfish market saw another hefty dip in prices this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish fell to about $4.48 per pound. The average cost of live crawfish was down to about $3.07.

It's the second week in a row that the crawfish tracker saw a drop of 30 cents or more in average cost. 

The cheapest price for boiled crawfish recorded among polled restaurants was $3.49 per pound, and live crawdads were going for as little as $2.50. 

Trending News

Check out the full results of the price index here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days