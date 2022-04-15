77°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices staying high to close out Lent

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The price of boiled crawfish stalled once again in the capital area as Louisiana heads into its busiest boiling weekend of the year.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish is around $5.23 per pound throughout Baton Rouge. The cost of live crawfish was down to about $3.74 by the pound.

For the better part of a month, the average price for boiled crawfish in the capital area has hovered at or above $5.20. The average cost of live crawfish hasn't fared much better, leveling out around $3.70 in recent weeks.

The low price for boiled crawfish was up this week to $4.19, and the lowest price for live was $2.99. 

Check out the full crawfish tracker here.

