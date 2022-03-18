83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Prices starting to slip again

Friday, March 18 2022
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The local crawfish market is getting back on track after the usual end-of-winter price drop stalled last week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish in the capital area is down to $5.46 per pound, with the average for live crawdads now at $3.80. 

We also have a new low for boiled crawfish, now down to $4.79 per pound locally, after it went unchanged for two weeks. Live crawfish are going for as low as $3 per pound at restaurants polled for the tracker. 

You can check out the full results here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

