Crawfish Tracker: Little change in capital area prices to close out February

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - There wasn't much shake-up in the local crawfish market this week, with mudbugs staying fairly pricey at most places throughout the area. 

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area is still about $6 per pound. The cost for live is about $4.77 a pound on average. 

The lowest price for boiled at popular sellers polled by WBRZ was $5.49, while live crawfish are going for as low as $3.99 per pound.

