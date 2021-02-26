82°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: Little change in capital area prices to close out February
BATON ROUGE - There wasn't much shake-up in the local crawfish market this week, with mudbugs staying fairly pricey at most places throughout the area.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area is still about $6 per pound. The cost for live is about $4.77 a pound on average.
The lowest price for boiled at popular sellers polled by WBRZ was $5.49, while live crawfish are going for as low as $3.99 per pound.
You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index by clicking here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doorbell camera captures theft of delivery driver's vehicle
-
Dennis Perkins, accused of child molestation and related charges, to appear in...
-
Free COVID-19 vaccinations available to North Baton Rouge residents Friday, Saturday
-
Biden administration carries out first military action with US airstrike in Syria
-
If approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Louisiana next...