Crawfish Tracker: A mild Mardi Gras weekend
BATON ROUGE - While there are plenty of things to celebrate this weekend, the crawfish market is not one of them.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, there's been little shift in crawdad prices for the past two weeks. The average price for boiled crawfish is around $5.80 per pound, a small drop from last week. Live crawfish are going for around $4.21 per pound on average.
The lowest price for boiled on the crawfish tracker is still $4.89, a holdover from the past two weeks, and the low for live is $3.99.
Check out the full results of the tracker here.
