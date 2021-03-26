76°
Crawfish Tracker: 2021 season staying pricey ahead of Easter
BATON ROUGE - With a little more than a week before Easter, boiled crawfish prices are a far cry from where they were this time last year.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish fell to $4.94 per pound at the capital area's favorite seafood spots. The price for live was down to $3.77 per pound.
It's a decent enough drop from last week's average, but local prices are still roughly a full dollar more expensive than they were around this same time last year.
The cheapest boiled crawfish you'll find on the index this week is $3.99 per pound. Live crawdads are going for as low as $3.
You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
