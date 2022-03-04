Crawfish prices higher than normal on first Friday of Lent

BATON ROUGE - Tony's Seafood was packed on the first Friday of Lent. With seafood on the menu for many, crawfish is selling fast.

Right now, the price for boiled crawfish at Tony's is $5.99 per pound. To Manager Darren Pizzolato, paying more for crawfish is expected right now, and he's not sure when exactly the price will fall or by how much.

"It's a little higher. What's causing it is everything is up, commodities are up -- paper goods, gas -- so everything is causing all the products to be up," Pizzolato said.

At Capital City Crawfish on Government Street, boiled crawfish are $5.49 a pound. Owner Will Boutte says his crawfish price is around where it was last year, but he hopes he can lower them soon.

"Probably in a week or two weeks, it should be getting a lot better. It's getting better every day," Boutte said.

He said crawfish prices are expected to go down with more mild weather.

But for some customers like Daniel Bourque, eating crawfish is a must -- no matter how expensive it is.

"No, it doesn't make a difference what the price is. This is my heritage, so just like the squirrel needs the acorn, I need the crawfish," Bourque said.

And from the looks of it, he is not alone.