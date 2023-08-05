94°
Crash with fuel leak prompts closure of I-110 northbound
UPDATE: I-110 was reopened to northbound traffic about 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE - Officials closed I-10 to northbound travel near the Evangeline Street exit Saturday morning after a crash resulted in a fuel leak.
The Baton Rouge Fired Department said the move was a "precautionary measure."
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the spill.
