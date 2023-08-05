94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash with fuel leak prompts closure of I-110 northbound

2 hours 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, August 05 2023 Aug 5, 2023 August 05, 2023 9:40 AM August 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

UPDATE: I-110 was reopened to northbound traffic about 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE - Officials closed I-10 to northbound travel near the Evangeline Street exit Saturday morning after a crash resulted in a fuel leak.

The Baton Rouge Fired Department said the move was a "precautionary measure."

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Trending News

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews clean up the spill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days