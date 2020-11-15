Latest Weather Blog
Crash on South Choctaw Drive leaves one dead
BATON ROUGE -Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday around 5:50pm in the 8900 block of South Choctaw Drive. The crash involved a 2001 Ford F-250 and a 2003 Dodge Durango.
The at-scene investigation revealed that the Dodge was traveling south on Oak Villa Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn onto South Choctaw Drive, when it was struck by the Ford that was traveling west on South Choctaw Drive.
The driver of the Dodge 49 year old, Kerrone Williams, of 12365 Cate Drive died at the scene. The 5-year-old female passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-250, 65-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans disappointed after LSU-Bama game is postponed
-
Health Officials raise COVID concerns as college students return home for Thanksgiving
-
Surge in COVID-19 cases statewide breaks record Friday
-
Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards rushed to hospital Friday
-
Police union claims video from Koy Moore incident will 'vindicate' officers involved
Sports Video
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes