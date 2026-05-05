3 people, including 2 Acadian medics, injured in crash along La. 19 in Zachary

ZACHARY — Three people, including two Acadian Ambulance medics, were taken to the hospital after an Acadian ambulance was struck by a Demco pick-up truck along La. 19 in Zachary on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. past Spur Lane, shortly after which several Acadian units, including AirMed, were deployed to the scene.

After the crash, one of Acadian's medics was trapped.

By 9:15 a.m., the driver of the Demco truck and the two Acadian medics were recovering at Our Lady of the Lake.

"Everybody is fine," an Acadian spokesperson said.

After the crash, there were road blockages in both directions of La. 19 after the roadway was briefly closed.

WBRZ has reached out to Demco for comment about the crash.