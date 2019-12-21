Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-12 west leaves Mississippi man dead
ALBANY - Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-12 west of LA Hwy 43 early Saturday morning in Livingston Parish.
The accident was reported 3:30 a.m. Officials say 25-year-old Hunter Waldrop lost his life in the crash.
Troopers say the crash occurred Waldrop was traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2019 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2011 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the right eastbound shoulder of I-12. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of the Volvo.
Waldrop sustained fatal injuries;he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Volvo did not sustain any injuries, and did not show any signs of impairment.
A toxicology test is pending for Waldrop.
The crash is still under investigation.
