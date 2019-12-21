56°
Crash on I-12 west leaves Mississippi man dead

Saturday, December 21 2019
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ALBANY - Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-12 west of LA Hwy 43 early Saturday morning in Livingston Parish.

The accident was reported 3:30 a.m. Officials say 25-year-old Hunter Waldrop lost his life in the crash.

Troopers say the crash occurred Waldrop was traveling eastbound on I-12 in a 2019 GMC Sierra. At the same time, a 2011 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the right eastbound shoulder of I-12. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of the Volvo.

Waldrop sustained fatal injuries;he was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Volvo did not sustain any injuries, and did not show any signs of impairment.

A toxicology test is pending for Waldrop.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

