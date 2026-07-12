84°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-10 eastbound leaves two left lanes blocked near Washington Street
BATON ROUGE — A crash left the two left lanes on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street blocked on Sunday morning.
Currently, only the right lane is open to traffic.
Trending News
Drivers traveling in the area should use caution and expect delays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How many LSU baseball players were taken on day one of the...
-
LSU outfielder Derek Curiel selected as the No. 5 pick in the...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks
-
St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge reopens Staring Lane thrift store following...
-
High school students lead criminal justice forum in Baton Rouge featuring local...