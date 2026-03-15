Crash on I-10 eastbound near Port Allen leaves right lane blocked

PORT ALLEN — A crash on I-10 eastbound near La. 1 northbound has left one right lane blocked.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. near mile marker 154. Traffic is currently backed up to South Lobdell Highway.

Motorists in the area should use caution or find alternate routes.