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Crash on I-10 eastbound near Port Allen leaves right lane blocked

1 hour 28 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 9:07 AM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A crash on I-10 eastbound near La. 1 northbound has left one right lane blocked. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. near mile marker 154. Traffic is currently backed up to South Lobdell Highway. 

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Motorists in the area should use caution or find alternate routes. 

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