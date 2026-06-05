Crash leaves right lane closed on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

WHISKEY BAY — A Friday afternoon crash left the right lane blocked on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The crash near mile marker 129 is currently causing congestion to approach La. 77.

Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.