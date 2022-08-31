89°
Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive.
The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side.
No serious injuries were reported.
No other information was immediately available.
