Crash involving overturned semi reported on Nicholson Drive

Wednesday, August 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating reports of a crash involving be an 18-wheeler on Nicholson Drive. 

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. on Nicholson near Innovation Park Drive. The crash reportedly involved an 18-wheeler that flipped onto its side. 

No serious injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available. 

