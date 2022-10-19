53°
Crash at Scenic Highway exit along US 190 backs up traffic, expect major delays
BATON ROUGE - A crash at the Scenic Highway exit along US 190 had traffic backed up all the way across the Earl K Long bridge Tuesday.
As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving slowly, but drivers should expect heavy delays.
No information about the crash is immediately available.
