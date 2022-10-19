53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash at Scenic Highway exit along US 190 backs up traffic, expect major delays

1 hour 57 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 5:31 PM October 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A crash at the Scenic Highway exit along US 190 had traffic backed up all the way across the Earl K Long bridge Tuesday. 

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving slowly, but drivers should expect heavy delays. 

Trending News

No information about the crash is immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days