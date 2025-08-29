80°
Cracker Barrel removes references to 'Pride,' 'DEI' programs from website days after logo controversy
BATON ROUGE — Cracker Barrel recently sparked controversy over a new logo.
The chain has now made several changes to its website. One particular change removed a dedicated "Pride" page, now redirecting users to a page about "Culture and Belonging."
References to employee resource groups, including their DEI and belonging groups, have also been scrubbed.
A spokesperson said in a statement that the website updates reflect the removal of outdated content.
The changes come after Cracker Barrel faced backlash over a new minimalist logo, a rebrand that was canceled days afetr it was announced.
