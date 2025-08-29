80°
Cracker Barrel removes references to 'Pride,' 'DEI' programs from website days after logo controversy

38 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 11:46 AM August 29, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Cracker Barrel recently sparked controversy over a new logo. 

The chain has now made several changes to its website. One particular change removed a dedicated "Pride" page, now redirecting users to a page about "Culture and Belonging."

References to employee resource groups, including their DEI and belonging groups, have also been scrubbed. 

A spokesperson said in a statement that the website updates reflect the removal of outdated content. 

The changes come after Cracker Barrel faced backlash over a new minimalist logo, a rebrand that was canceled days afetr it was announced. 

