Cowboy up: Angola Prison Rodeo returns next month, tickets on sale now

ANGOLA — The state prison system on Monday said tickets are now available for this springs Angola Prison Rodeo.

The popular rodeo will be held the weekend of April 20-21, with the show starting at 1 p.m.

The grounds open at 8 a.m. for various forms of entertainment and a chance to see and buy prisoner-made arts and crafts, including leather goods, jewelry, paintings and lawn and garden furniture. Young visitors can take pony rides and ride on an antique carousel.

Tickets are available at www.angolarodeo.com and cost $20. All seats are reserved. Tickets may also be purchased during business hours at 225-655-2030 or 225-655-2607.

Proceeds benefit inmate re-entry programs that aim to lower recidivism and create fewer crime victims.