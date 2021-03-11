78°
Covington's city services offline due to hack
COVINGTON - City phone lines are not working due to a hack that's affected the city of Covington's fire, police, public works, and city hall, Thursday morning.
According to WWL-TV, employees are locked out of their computers and related operating systems.
"Currently we are locked out of all computer and phone systems including Police, Fire, Public Works, Finance, and access to all e-mail," city officials said in a Thursday morning post.
The police department is asking that non-emergencies be reported through the city's crime smartphone application.
