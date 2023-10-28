Covington man killed in St. Tammany Parish crash

COVINGTON - A crash in St. Tammany Parish killed a 54-year-old man on Highway 25 around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to state police, Lonnie Sanchez Jr., 54, of Covington, was driving southbound in his 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he collided with a 2012 Freightliner M2 at a complete stop on the shoulder.

Sanchez was taken to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He was properly restrained and impairment is not expected as a factor. The crash is still under investigation.