COVID hospitalizations skyrocketed in Louisiana over the holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE - The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana more than doubled over the past week, climbing to its highest point in over three months.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday that statewide hospitalizations spiked to 1,106 over the New Year's holiday weekend. That number is up from 514 one week ago—Dec. 27—and up from 762 on Thursday, according to state data.

The last time Louisiana reported more than 1,100 COVID patients in hospitals was Sept. 23, as the state was in the midst of its fourth coronavirus surge.

Since Dec. 30, Louisiana has reported more than 31,000 new cases, a wave spurred largely by the spread of the Omicron variant. Of the cases, 5,873 were reported since Sunday.

Since 12/30, 31,161 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That’s out of 123,530 tests. The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated with the cumulative numbers since 12/30. pic.twitter.com/vNgxMGY2O5 — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 3, 2022

Of those patients hospitalized, 50 were placed on ventilators, according to the state. Another 15 COVID-related deaths were also reported over the weekend.

Last week, Louisiana broke its record for the largest single-day increase in COVID cases in back-to-back days. That peaked Thursday when the health department reported 12,467 additional infections.