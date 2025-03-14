Couple married on Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade float celebrates 16 years

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, Della and Donald Stout celebrated 16 years of marriage, a couple who wed on a float in the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2009.

The couple met in 2005 in Baton Rouge and decided to get married on a float after looking at venues and wedding costs.

Della Stout said she has fond memories of tying the know.

"We had these t-shirts made that said, 'Della and Donnie got married,' and the date on them," Della said. "He had on a big green top hat, I had shamrocks on springs on my head with green tulle for a veil."

Joined by loved ones, family, and friends, the two gave their vows on a boat float with thousands in Baton Rouge cheering them on. The Stouts said Smiley Anders put an article in the newspaper asking for beads and the couple got thousands of strings. The couple and wedding party threw the beads out to those watching the parade.

"I got beads from all over the place, thousands of strings of beads, so the night before, I had all my friends come over to my garage on East Ramsey Drive and we sorted through all the beads," Della said.

The Stouts said they asked people to have signs at the parade.

"I had told people in the invitation that I sent out, I said make signs saying, 'Hey Della, Hey Donnie,'" Della said. "We had people all over the parade route with big signs saying, 'Hey Della, Hey Don,' 'Just Married, Della and Don,' and we just pelted them with beads. That was a lot of fun."

Now, Della runs a real estate company in Northeast Florida. Della and Don also have a wildlife habitat.

As for their marriage's success, it isn't luck; it's the love the two have for each other.

"Don just goes with the flow, he knows there's no fighting that Irish woman," Della said.