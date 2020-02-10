72°
Couple in St. Martinville arrested after allegedly giving infant drugs

Monday, February 10 2020
Left: Jacob Romero Right: Hailee Romero

ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martin Parish Sheriff Deputies arrested a couple after they allegedly gave a small child dangerous drugs.

Investigators learned the eleven month old infant tested positive for a controlled narcotic substance. A search warrant was obtained for the parent's residence and during the search, authorites were able to locate the drugs inside the home.

Soon after, the parents of the child, 28-year-old Hailee Romero and 32-year-old Jacob Romero, was arrested on several drug charges as well as second degree cruelty to a juvenile. 

They were booked into the St. Martin Correctional Center with bonds set at $10,500.

