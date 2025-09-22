75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Couple arrested in Tangipahoa Parish drug bust

4 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 22 2025 Sep 22, 2025 September 22, 2025 4:59 PM September 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Two convicted felons were arrested in a Tickfaw drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

After receiving a tip, the TPSO Narcotics Division, along with the Hammond Police Department SWAT team, conducted a search of a home on Johnson Lane, off Natalbany Road, where they found half a pound of methamphetamine, a stolen gun and a stolen vehicle. 

Sara Hughes, 35, was arrested on the spot and booked on several drug and gun charges. Hughes also had multiple unrelated outstanding warrants and traffic violations. 

Trending News

Stephen Roberson, 58, was arrested at his place of employment after running from deputies for more than an hour. Roberson was also booked on drug and gun charges as well as resisting an officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days