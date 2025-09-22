Latest Weather Blog
Couple arrested in Tangipahoa Parish drug bust
TICKFAW — Two convicted felons were arrested in a Tickfaw drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
After receiving a tip, the TPSO Narcotics Division, along with the Hammond Police Department SWAT team, conducted a search of a home on Johnson Lane, off Natalbany Road, where they found half a pound of methamphetamine, a stolen gun and a stolen vehicle.
Sara Hughes, 35, was arrested on the spot and booked on several drug and gun charges. Hughes also had multiple unrelated outstanding warrants and traffic violations.
Stephen Roberson, 58, was arrested at his place of employment after running from deputies for more than an hour. Roberson was also booked on drug and gun charges as well as resisting an officer.
