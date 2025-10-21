Country artist Mark Chesnutt released from hospital after show at River Center was canceled last minute

BATON ROUGE — Country artist Mark Chesnutt was released from a Baton Rouge hospital over the weekend after his appearance at the Raising Cane's River Center was canceled at the last minute due to health concerns last week.

"Doctors determined he had a low sodium count and very high blood pressure," Chesnutt's publicist told WBRZ abiut the reason why he did not appear on stage during his Thursday show.

The band Alabama, which Chesnutt was opening for, still performed, WBRZ reported last week. His own band performed in his place.

Chesnutt's subsequent show in New Mexico on Saturday was also canceled due to his health concerns.

"Mark wants to apologize to the fans who came to see him in Baton Rouge," his publicist added, noting he hopes to perform in Baton Rouge again soon. "Additionally, shows this week have been canceled, which Mark also regrets."

Chesnutt was released from Baton Rouge General on Saturday and is currently at home in Beaumont, Texas, and visiting with his doctors "to get the low sodium and high blood pressure under control."