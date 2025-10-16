66°
Country singer Mark Chesnutt admitted to local hospital before show at River Center

2 hours 6 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 9:38 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit: Mark Chesnutt's Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Singer-songwriter Mark Chesnutt was admitted to the hospital Thursday night prior to him opening for the band Alabama at the Raising Cane's River Center, officials with the venue said.

Officials with the River Center provided a notice saying Chesnutt was admitted to a local hospital for medical reasons and that his band would be playing in his place.

Chesnutt is best known for songs "Brother Jukebox," 'I’ll Think of Something," and "It Sure Is Monday," all of which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

