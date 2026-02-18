Costco issues recall on restaurant gift cards after 3rd-party seller ends program

Costco has recalled a batch of restaurant gift cards after the outside company that supplied them abruptly shut down its program, leaving customers unable to use any cards they had already purchased.

Costco issued a member letter online to customers who purchased any Synergy Restaurant Gift Cards between Oct. 27, 2025, and Jan. 26, 2026.

"Unfortunately, we were recently notified by the Synergy Gift Card Network/Synergy World they would be ceasing operations effective January 31st, 2026," Costco stated. "If after this date you are unable to use the remaining card balance, please return them to your local Costco for a refund."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the retailer added.

Synergy World, a third-party company that issued and managed gift cards across the country, recently announced it would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection and end its restaurant card program entirely, rendering unused gift cards invalid.

"It is with a heavy heart that Synergy World has made the difficult decision to discontinue the Synergy Restaurant Gift Card Program," the company said in a statement to ABC News.

While the company has not shared a definitive list of the impacted restaurants, Costco noted that Domino's gift cards currently sold in stores are not part of the recall.

Although Costco typically does not offer refunds on gift card purchases, the company will make an exception in this case.

ABC News has reached out Synergy World and Costco for a list of affected cards and restaurants.